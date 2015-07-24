Jairam Leads Congress 'Maha-Dharna' Protesting PM's Bihar Visit

PTI By

PATNA: Protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar tomorrow, Rajya Sabha member and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh today led Congress' 'maha-dharna' here and called him "Maundenra Modi" (silent Modi) for keeping mum over "several scandals" which have erupted recently.

He denounced Modi for his "anti-farmer, anti-Bihar policies" and "failure" to keep promises made to the people, saying he was coming again to the state to cheat its people.

Leading the 'maha-dharna' at Kargil Chowk in the heart of the city, Ramesh said "Narendra Modi is actually 'Maunendra Modi'. Earlier he never backed from speaking his mind, but has become silent now. So many scandals have erupted involving External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the party's chiefministers Vasundhara Raje, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Raman Singh and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, but he has refused to speak a single word."

Ramesh said Modi visited Bihar several times during the Lok Sabha polls last year and made so many promises, but failed to fulfill them.

"He is coming again to Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls. He will again make several promises and cheat the innocent people of the state," he said.

Flanked by Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Ashok Chaudhary, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Sadanand Singh, former Kerala Governor Nikhil Kumar and party workers, Ramesh raised slogans like "Bihar virodhi, Maunendra Modi" and "Sushma, Vasundhara, Shivraj Chauhan, loot rahe hain Hindustan" (Sushma, Vasundhara and Shivraj Chauhan are looting India).

The former Union Minister pointed out that the Prime Minister had promised 'special category' status to Bihar during his Hunkar Rally on October 27, 2013 in Patna if he came to power, but poured cold water on the dreams and aspiration of the people after becoming PM.

"Modi did become PM, but see what he did. He did away with special category status for states," he said

Speaking to reporters, Ramesh said Modi may make big announcements during his visit tomorrow and argued they would be nothing else but repackaging and remodelling of old schemes.

"Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana has been renamed after Deen Dayal Upadhyaya now. IIT was brought to Patna during the tenure of Congress' Human Resources minister Arjun Singh. The railway lines and bridge that the PM will inaugurate tomorrow, were approved during the UPA government. Modi is excelling in repackaging all schemes and welfare works started by the UPA government," Ramesh claimed.

The senior Congress leader said the present government at the Centre has completely neglected Bihar in its first 14 months and pointed out that he had approved 18,000 km roads to be built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for the state during his three year tenure as Rural Development Minister from 2011 to 2014.

Ramesh said the NDA government did nothing for Bihar in 2014-15 and 2015-16 under the PMGSY. The way money was being released, it would take seven years to build the proposed roads despite the fact that we intended to complete them in 18 months, and was akin to putting Bihar's welfare into a cold storage.

"Bihar is being neglected and the Centre is playing with the emotions and aspirations of its people. This is the real face of BJP and Modi," he said.

Ramesh said the Congress was also in favour of reservation to the poor among the upper castes apart from reservation to people belonging SC, ST and OBC categories.

Reacting to a question on Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh's purported report that farmer suicides in the country were happening due to love affairs, disputes and drunkenness, the Congress leader said it brought out the "anti-farmer face of BJP" and argued that such incidents were happening because farmers were afraid that their land would be forcibly taken.

"Suicide by farmers is a very painful and emotional issue. The Centre should find solutions to their problems and demands. For the last six months there is a fear among our farmers that their land would be forcible taken through the proposed amendment to the land acquisition law," he said.

Ramesh added the 'maha-dharna' was an effort to revive and strengthen the Congress and more such programmes would be held in the coming days.