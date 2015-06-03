SHILLONG: Meghalaya government today said it was likely to ban sale of 'Maggi' noodles in the state if the samples tested positive for overdose of monosodium glutamate and lead in the popular snack.

"We'll consider banning this (Maggi) product in the state if the samples sent for testing are positive for overdose of monosodium glutamate and lead," state Chief Secretary P B O Warjri told PTI.

He said an official order in this regard would be served after the veracity of the dispute was resolved.

The state's food safety office has already sent at least nine samples collected from the Maggi depot at Mawblei in the city outskirts to the Guwahati-based Public Health Laboratory last week.

"We are waiting for the reports and necessary actions will follow based on the outcome of the reports of the samples," Food Safety Asstitant Commissioner D B S Mukhim said.

She said the food safety office in the state had issued an advisory for people to avoid consuming the product pending an outcome of the report from the laboratory.

The Centre has made it clear since Monday that Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is testing more Maggi samples collected from different states following the detection of monosodium glutamate and lead in excess of the prescribed limit in the noodles.