NEW DELHI: The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has sought the intervention of the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in ensuring the rights of Indian workers employed in Qatar. In a letter to the minister, BMS general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said that since 2010 over 700 Indian workers, employed on projects related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by the oil-rich Gulf state, had died there

According to Upadhyay, Qatar follows the controversial Kafla system under which only the rights of the employer were considered while the employees were being mistreated. Due to this, workers from South Asian countries like India and Nepal are forced to toil in inhuman conditions. “They have no access to sanitation, drinking water. Even food is denied, and their passports taken away. Working hours extend over 15-16 hours, with little payment,” Upadhayay told Express.

He said Indian government should intervene to ensure the basic rights of the workers. Upadhyay said Nepalese workers wanted to return home.