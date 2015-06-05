Home Nation

Fortified Police Stations Being set-up in Chattisgarh to Combat Naxals

Chhattisgarh police claim to have intensified the process of setting-up \'fortified police stations\', to tackle naxalism.

Published: 05th June 2015 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2015 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RAIPUR: Gearing up for a strong offensive against left wing extremism, Chhattisgarh police have claimed

to have intensified the process of setting-up 'fortified police stations' in Bastar region in order to strengthen

security apparatus in the Naxal-hit area.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had visited Naxal-infested Sukma district on May 31 to inaugurate the

first fortified police station (FPS) of the state erected at Dornapal, 400 kms away from the state capital.

"Apart from Dornapal, construction of FPS have been completed in Konta of Sukma district and at Bhairamgarh in Bijapur district," a senior police official told PTI.

The Centre had in 2011 announced to fortify 400 police stations in 83 worst Maoist-hit districts in the country at a cost of Rs two crore each.

In Chhattisgarh, around 75 police stations were to be set-up in this line in which Bastar region accounts for the highest, around 50 police stations.

"The main objective of the FPS is to plug the chances of Naxals easily storming into the police stations or carrying out a direct gunfire attack from outside.

"Setting up double-storey building, high boundary walls, sophisticated control room and even watch towers are the fortification measures prescribed under the scheme," he said.

"The installation of remaining FPS is under progress in different districts of Bastar region. They are at different stages and will be completed soon," the official said without eliciting locations for security reasons.

However, he further added, "we are facing challenges in highly vulnerable areas of Sukma, Bijapur and Narayanpur as civil contractors refused to work there due to Maoist threat."

The concerned superintendent of police has been asked to ensure full security at the construction site so that work continued unhindered, he added.

Bastar, spread in an area about 40,000 sq km, considered as stronghold of ultras, comprises seven districts of Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker.

Firing at police stations in interior regions of Bastar are frequent during night hours but no major attack at these places were reported in the past couple of years.

Last time a major attempt was made in 2012 when Naxals fired a rocket launcher at Golapalli police station in Sukma but missed the target. There was no damage or casualty in the incident, he said.

Last week, four security personnel were injured when Naxals attacked a police camp at Basing in Narayanpur district with crude bombs.

Meanwhile, a Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) official posted in Bastar feels Chhattisgarh should take idea of FPS structure from Andhra Pradesh where this concept was introduced over a decade ago.

"The concept of FPS was introduced in 1999-2000 in the Naxal-affected districts of AP. The structure of buildings was based on different strategic models like cylindrical model, box model (improvised) and cubical model keeping in view the location where it was being set up," a commandant- rank paramilitary official said.

Chhattisgarh should take idea of structure from these police stations of the neighbouring state, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp