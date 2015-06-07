RANCHI: Lauding sports persons bringing laurels for the department, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today said hockey would continue to get encouragement from the department.

"We'll focus on hockey as traditionally hockey brought laurels for the Railways," Prabhu said, adding even the department won medals in Tennis recently.

Felicitating Olympians Sylvanus Dungdung and Manohar Topno for their contribution to the hockey, Prabhu said even the department had won a Tennis tournament recently. Prabhu was here to inaugurate the Rs 8.65 crore Astroturf ground at Railway stadium, Hatia.