Kapil Mishra Named New Law Minister of Delhi
By PTI | Published: 10th June 2015 01:25 PM |
Last Updated: 10th June 2015 01:25 PM
Delhi Jal Board Chairman Kapil Mishra has been named new Law Minister of Delhi.
