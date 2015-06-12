IMPHAL: Manipur government has prohibited storage, distribution or sale of instant 'Maggi' noodles in the state with immediate effect.

The ban on 'Maggi' noodles would continue till analysis reports were received from food testing laboratory and the final decision was taken on it, according to an order issued by J Suresh Babu, commissioner of food safety and principal secretary to health and family welfare department.

Food safety officers under the health department have been ordered to take sample or substance of such food items from food business operators for analysis in the laboratory, officials said.