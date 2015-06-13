Home Nation

Attempts Being Made to Topple AAP-Govt: Bharti

Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti today said that the party is being \"watchful\" towards the direct and indirect attempts made by a \"corrupt nexus\" to topple their government in Delhi.       

Published: 13th June 2015 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2015 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHENNAI: Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti today said that the party is being "watchful" towards the direct and indirect attempts made by a "corrupt nexus" to topple their government in Delhi.       

Former Delhi Law Minister Somnath Bharti said, "Due to our efforts, the activities of a corrupt nexus has been disrupted. This nexus of corrupt is now all out in the open to do whatever they can against us. So, directly and indirectly attempts are being made to topple our government. But we are watchful."           

 Bharti, who was here to address party volunteers, also said that the ongoing feud between his party-led government and Lt Governor Najeeb Jung was a 'tussle' with the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, and not between LG and Kejriwal.           

"The democratically defeated BJP (in Delhi) is using administration to hamper our government. This is not a tussle between the LG and CM (Kejriwal) but AAP-led government at Delhi and Modi-led Government."          

"LG (Jung) is acting as a front man," he said while referring to the "Executive Order," issued by Centre recently allocating more powers to the Lt Governors.  

In a gazette notification issued last month, the Home Ministry said that the LG will have jurisdiction over matters connected with services, public order, police and land. He may consult with the Chief Minister whenever he thinks necessary in issues of services using his own "discretion".

On the stand-off between Jung and AAP government over choice of various officers, Bharti alleged that "it is an attempt by the Modi government to disallow the fruits of a democratically elected government."

