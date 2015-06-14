NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cancelled its scheduled press briefing to be held at 1 p.m. at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The move to cancel the briefing comes an hour after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj courted controversy by admitting that she helped expedite the travel documents of former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi, enabling him to move to London, despite the red alert issued by the government.

Sharing her thoughts via a series of tweets, Swaraj said that she took a humanitarian view of Modi's case since his wife was suffering from cancer.