KOLKATA:There is good news for those, who are unsuitable for long treks, but,nonetheless, want to enjoy their dream journey to Mount Kailash-Mansarovar in Tibet.

The first batch of Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims on Wednesday arrived at Bagdogra in West Bengal from New Delhi and later proceeded to Gangtok in Sikkim to travel through the Nathu La Pass part of the old ‘Silk Route’.

They will be the first batch of 52 Indians to undertake the journey along the new route. And the group which is scheduled to cross over into China on Thursday will undertake the entire tour within 19 days traversing only 31 km.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s China visit last month, Chinese authorities had agreed to open up this new route known as the Silk Route, through which business was conducted in ancient times, as the pilgrims can practically reach the dream spot by bus instead of trekking through the arduous mountain roads.

Earlier, the pilgrims’ only option was to travel through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand which used to take 25 days.

However, since all stretches in the mountains do not have motorable roads the pilgrims have to trek 238 km through difficult terrain at an altitude of 21,778 ft to reach Mount Kailash-Mansarovar.

The Chinese had in 2004, after building a long highway, decided to open up the route through the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim to Indian pilgrims, but because of reasons that have not yet been revealed it was cancelled at the last moment. During the Prime Minister’s visit to Beijing and his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jingping and Premier Le Keqiang, agreements were signed and this new route was approved.

The journey through Nathu La Pass, which would start on Thursday from Gangtok, is much longer as the one-way distance to Mount Kailash-Mansarovar is 1,566 km but the entire trip will be completed in 16 days covering 3,132 km.

While, the trip through Lipulekh Pass from New Delhi will cost Rs 1.5 lakh per person, the one via Silk Route via Gangtok and Nathu La Pass will cost Rs 1.7 lakh, but the pilgrims will hardly have to walk on foot, barring a small stretch.