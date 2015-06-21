Sunday for Aasanas Irks NE Christians

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: The Christians in Nagaland and Mizoram have expressed their displeasure on holding International Yoga Day on a Sunday, while the Muslims in Assam warned against any forceful participation.

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), which is the state’s apex church organisation, said the holding of the event on a Sunday would hurt the religious sentiments of the Christians. “Sunday is a holy day for us and such programme will only hurt the religious sentiments of the people,” the NBCC said. “The practice of yoga is deeply rooted in religious beliefs and practices of Hinduism. Though NBCC is not against any religion, meditation in any form, philosophical thinking and transcendental meditation tied to any religion is viewed with seriousness by the church”.