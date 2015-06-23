LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI/BALAGHAT:The Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday accepted the three demands of the kin of the slain Shahjahanpur journalist, including `30-lakh financial aid and government jobs, following which the family members said they would call off their agitation.

The family members of Jagendra Singh met Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and presented their demands before him. The CM announced the `30-lakh compensation, government jobs to Jagendra two sons and also assured of speedy justice in the alleged murder case.

“The Chief Minister has announced a `30-lakh financial assistance to the family of journalist Jagendra Singh during a meeting with his father and son here, besides promising jobs to two of his wards,” an official spokesman said here.

Akhilesh also assured of justice, saying that an impartial and unbiased probe would be carried out.

“The probe has been handed over to the DIG, Bareilly, and those guilty would be punished. The family will also be provided adequate security,” the Chief Minister said in the meeting.

During the meeting, the family members of the slain journalist told the Chief Minister about their land which they said was grabbed. Akhilesh directed the District Magistrate, Shahjahanpur, to look into the matter.

Later, Jagendra’s father Sumer Singh told media: “We had three demands -- financial assistance, government jobs and justice in the case. The Chief Minister has accepted all the three demands. We are happy that the Chief Minister paid heed.” Jagendra’s son Rahul Singh said the stir would end on Tuesday as the family’s demands had been met.

Meanwhile, the SC sought responses from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh Government on a plea seeking CBI probe into a case of alleged setting ablaze and murder of a journalist, in which a state minister and five others have been booked. A Bench of Justice M Y Eqbal and Justice Arun Mishra also issued notice to the Press Council of India (PCI) and sought their responses to the PIL within two weeks.

Kin Hold Funeral

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday announced the constitution of a SIT to probe the murder of local journalist Sandeep Kothari, who was burnt to death allegedly by three persons linked to a mining mafia, following which his protesting family members performed his funeral rites.

Kothari’s mortal remains, which were brought to the Katangi police station in the district earlier in the day from Wardha, were consigned to flames near here in evening after police submitted a written assurance of an impartial SIT probe.