SHIMLA: The hills of Himachal Pradesh will get heavy rains in the next two days, the meteorological office said on Wednesday. It has warned people not to venture into areas prone to landslides.



"There are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of the state till June 26 (Friday)," Manmohan Singh, the Met office director, told IANS.



He advised tourists and locals not to move in areas vulnerable to landslides and uprooting of trees.