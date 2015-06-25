NEW DELHI: At least 67 people were detained here on Thursday after over 500 AAP activists staged a noisy protest demanding HRD Minister Smriti Irani's resignation over her controversial educational qualification.



Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jatin Narwal told IANS that the 67 were detained following the demonstration outside the minister's residence.



The Aam Aadmi Party also demanded Smriti Irani's immediate arrest, the same way former Delhi law minister Jitender Singh Tomar was arrested over his allegedly fake law degree.



"She should be arrested without any delay and she must also resign as a minister," an AAP spokesman said.



Anticipating opposition protests, security personnel were deployed and barricades mounted outside the minister's residence.



A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a complaint that Smriti Irani, who contested but lost the Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, gave different educational qualification in different election affidavits.