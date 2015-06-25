JAIPUR: With Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in the dock over Lalit Modi row, her office today rubbished media, saying "false" reports were being run on the basis of "rumours" to tarnish her image and cause "political damage".

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Press Advisor said a few electronic news channels were showing reports beyond the truth.

"By tarnishing or damaging her image, the channels are causing political damage to Chief Minister," the statement said.

"Electronic media should not run false news based on rumours. Such news are baseless and rumour-oriented, and before running such news, a confirmation and investigation should be required," it said.

While making its point, the CMO cited certain TV news headlines like '110 MLAs come in support of Raje' and 'resignation sought from Vasundhara, she says I will not tender resignation'.

It also referred to news items like 'If I am removed, the party would come in a great problem: Vasundhara' and 'BJP can divide if Vasundhra goes'.

The statement also talked about reports like 'MLAs and ministers are gathering at CM residence', 'CM is going to Delhi' and 'Rajendra Rathore, Medical and Health Minister, is going to Delhi'.

"These are untrue. Every such news be verified, cross checked and confirmed," it said.