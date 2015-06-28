KOLKATA: At least six members of a family were killed and two injured when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a roadside tree on Sunday in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said.



The accident occurred in Chapra area, some 130 km from Kolkata. The family was returning in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) after cremating a relative when the driver lost control over it and collided with a tree.



"The deceased were members of the same family and they were returning from Nabadwip after cremating a relative," said a police officer.