Gas Leak Blast Kills Four of Family in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Four people were killed and as many others seriously injured early Tuesday in an explosion triggered by leakage of cooking gas in Mau district, police said.



A leak from an LPG cylinder in the house of Krishna Jaiswal at Majhwara Mod in Ghosi town went unoticed.



A trader hailing from Deoria, Krishna woke up early morning and lit a matchstick to light up a mosquito repellant coil.



It triggered a fire in the house. Before the family could get out, a loud explosion led to the death of four and serious burn injuries to four others.



Those killed included Krishna, his sons Kuber, 8, and Anand, 6, and daughter Diksha, 2.



His wife Shakuntala, 40, daughter Mohini, sister-in-law Ankita, 23, and a relative's daughter Muskan, 10, were injured.



The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, where the condition of two was said to be critical.



The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.