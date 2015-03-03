NEW DELHI/KOCHI:The Centre on Monday appointed Baldev Sharma, former editor of RSS mouthpiece Panchajanya, as the new chairman of National Book Trust (NBT), easing out Malayalam writer A Sethumadhavan, popularly known as Sethu, six months ahead of the end of his term.

Baldev Sharma, who has worked in various Hindi newspapers, has journalistic experience of over 35 years. Sethu on February 25 had forwarded his resignation by email after receiving hints that the government wanted his exit. However, Sethu refused to give a political colour to his resignation. “Mine was not a political appointment. The previous government selected me because of my credentials. I had a cordial relation with the government,” Sethu, a former chairman and CEO of South Indian Bank, told Express.