A Jodhpur Court will pronounce the verdict for 1998 black buck poaching case today. Actor Salman Khan, accused of killing two black bucks during the shoot of his film, ‘Hum Sath Sath Hain’, with illegal weapons. He was booked under the protection of Wildlife Protection Act.

Salman Khan along with other Bollywood actors was accused of poaching the two black bucks in the midnight of October 1-2, 1998. He was accused of carrying and using illegal arms, whose license were expired.

Surprisingly, Mumbai Court is also going to announce the verdict of hit-run case today, where the accused is ‘Dabang’ actor, Salman Khan. The hit-run case, where a pedestrian was killed on the spot in 2002 is charged against the ‘Kick’ actor. The prosecution had claimed earlier that Salman did not have valid papers at the time his car ran over pedestrians.

So it is a big day for Salman Khan, where both his accusations will get judgement today.