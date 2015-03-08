SRINAGAR: The 300-km Srinagar Jammu National Highway was today closed following fresh landslides at several places while air traffic remained suspended due to fresh rainfall since last night.

"The Srinagar-Jammu road has been closed due to landslides at six places due to rainfall," a spokesman of the Traffic Department said.

He said with adverse weather forecast for the next two days, the road is unlikely to be opened for traffic today.

"Any person intending to travel between Jammu and Srinagar should contact the traffic control room before embarking on the journey," the spokesman said.

The arterial highway, the only all-weather surface link between Kashmir and rest of the country, was opened yesterday for one-way traffic after remaining closed for five days due to landslides.

An official at Srinagar International Airport said no passenger flights have arrived since morning due to inclement weather.

However, a state aircraft carrying ministers of the state government arrived here from Jammu this morning. The ministers will assess the flood damage and relief measures required for rehabilitation of the victims.