HYDERABAD: Developing strategies to enhance export of sorghum, its products and seeds through public-private partnership (PPP) will be the focus of two-day consultative meet organised by agri-business Incubation programme under Agri-business and Innovation Platform of International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

The meeting, to be on March 17-18, would map challenges and opportunities of all stakeholders in addressing the need to enhance export marketability of sorghum (food, feed and industrial products) and seeds from India with the help of agri-platforms led by agricultural institutions and agencies promoting exports, ICRISAT said in a statement.

An expert panel and over 100 participants from public and private organisations comprising exporters, experts from research and development organisations, government officials and representatives from the sorghum processing and seed industries will attend the meet, it said.

ICRISAT said the event would have exclusive panel discussions on export opportunities of sorghum products and commodity trading, sorghum-based feed industry, consumer and industrial products technology, export market challenges and opportunities for sorghum seeds from India.

Co-organised by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the meet would be held at ICRISAT global headquarters in Patancheru near here, it added.