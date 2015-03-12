NEW DELHI: Granting relief to Greenpeace activist Priya Pillai, who was stopped from flying to London in January, the Delhi High Court on Thursday quashed the 'look out' circular issued against her.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher also directed the central government to expunge endorsements made while offloading Pillai from a flight to London by immigration officials at the Delhi airport on January 11.

Pillai was invited to talk about her campaign with local communities in Mahan in Madhya Pradesh, where a proposed coal mining project is allegedly threatening to uproot the lives and livelihood of the community.

The central government had off loaded Pillai and also issued a 'look out' circular against which she moved the court.

The central government had earlier told the court that Pillai was "involved in anti-national activities" and that was why she was offloaded at the airport.