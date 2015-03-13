CHANDIGARH:The BJP MLAs in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday expressed their resentment against alliance partner, the Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) by boycotting the Joint Meeting of the Legislature Party and it is quite unlikely that the saffron party ministers would attend Friday’s Cabinet meeting.

Irked by the delay in taking action against the accused in the case relating to assault on Raja Joshi, brother of Local Bodies Minister Anil Joshi, by the Akalis in Tarn Taran during the Nagar Council elections, the relations between the two alliance partners that have so far been smooth appear to have become strained.

The decision to boycott the meeting was taken on Thursday during a meeting of the BJP state executive and party legislators.

According to a BJP leader Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had earlier assured that stringent action would be taken against the accused by March 8.

He said that the party waited for days but instead of keeping his word, the Akalis openly worked against the BJP leaders in the election of mayors and presidents of various civic bodies.

The meeting noted that Akali Education Minister Daljeet Singh Cheema, after getting an Akali councillor elected in Anandpur Sahib, took the help of the Congress councillors to teach BJP Minister Madan Mohan Mittal a lesson.

Joshi has already announced that he will be boycotting the Assembly. He alleged that the police were preparing a weak case against the main accused and were helping them to secure bail.

Address Boycotted

The Congress MLAs on Thursday boycotted Punjab Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki’s maiden address to the state Legislative Assembly, demanding resignation of Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who has allegedly accepted `35 lakh from a key accused in the drug racket.

Addressing the Punjab Vidhan Sabha members during the fourth Budget session of the 14th state Assembly, Solanki shared the people’s concerns over some long-standing issues faced by the state.

He brought up the issue of continued denial of the state’s capital city, Chandigarh, and the step-motherly attitude extended to Punjabi-speaking areas of the state.

“Successive governments at the Centre and even Parliament have unanimously recognised the legitimacy of Punjab’s demands in this regard but the state is still awaiting justice,” Solanki said.