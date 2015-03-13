JAMMU: The Jammu Bar Association today suspended their work at various courts here to protest the release of separatist leader Masarat Alam.

"The work in Jammu and Kashmir High Court and all other subordinate courts in Jammu was suspended today," a spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association said.

He said that all members of the association stayed away from work.

"The decision to suspend the work was taken to register our protest against the decision of the Jammu and Kashmir government to release Masarat Alam," the spokesman said.

He said that the Bar Association strongly condemns Alam's release.

"He has been making seditious statements and the PDP-BJP government has become a mute spectator," he claimed.