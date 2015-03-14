SRINAGAR: Under pressure from its ally BJP, Mufti Sayeed-led Government in Jammu and Kashmir will contest a petition in High court filed by State’s former chief conservator of forests Abdul Qayoom Khan demanding celebrating J&K Republic Day on November 17, when the State Constitution was adopted and became enforceable.

“The High Court gave a last chance to the State Government to file reply on the petition by or before it comes up for hearing which was expected to be anytime now,” an official spokesperson said. He said in order to avoid any adverse order in a sensitive constitutional matter, the State Government intended to file an affidavit in the court contesting all the pleas made by the petitioner.

The Government also withdrew its controversial circular on making it mandatory on constitutional authorities to display of State flag along with union flag with in all their official cars, offices and buildings. The official order, which was issued on March 12, was withdrawn within 24 hours after BJP, according to sources, opposed the order and asked PDP to avoid such measures.

The Government has claimed that the draft of the circular was not approved by the Competent Authority and appropriate administrative action will be taken after inquiry into the circumstances leading to issuance of the official order.

Meanwhile, State’s Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Nirmal Singh told reporters in Jammu today that State flag issue was a big conspiracy hatched against the PDP-BJP government, which took charge of the State on March 1.

"An attempt was made the other day, on which the Government's stand has come,” he said and accused "some elements" in the administration of hatching conspiracies to destabilise the PDP-BJP government.

Singh said there are some people in the administration, who are not playing their role. "They had to play the role of informing the government on vital issue but they did not do their duty , thus creating a controversy. We will see what corrective measures would be taken in the future”.

Reacting to withdrawal of official order on display of State flag, former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah said, “Mufti Sayeed can't protect the sanctity of the most visible sign of J&K's special status so let's not even expect anything on AFSPA, Article 370, etc.”

