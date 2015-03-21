KOLKATA: A Jadavpur University student has lodged a complaint against two fellow students for allegedly molesting her at the University campus last night, police said today.

The girl in her complaint alleged that she was sexually molested by two of her classmates during a feast inside the Jadavpur University campus last night, a senior police told PTI. "We received her complaint at around 11.30 PM last night. There has been no arrest made in this connection. We are looking into it," he said.