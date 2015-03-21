CHANDIGARH: The city police on Friday booked former MLA and Congress leader Inderjeet Singh Zira on murder charges and attempt to obstruct public servants from discharging their duty.

According to police, Zira attempted to breach the security of Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal while the CM was on his way to the state Assembly. Police sources said when the motorcade of the CM was about to enter the VVIP gate of the Vidhan Sabha, Zira’s Toyota Innova car tried to get into the CM’s convoy.

Though the security vehicles in the motorcade blocked Zira’s car, it, nonetheless, entered the Assembly premises.

“On the instruction of Zira, his driver drove straight into the VVIP gate of the state Assembly where three Punjab Police commandos tried to stop the vehicle, but in vain as the the car tried to run over them, injuring some of them. The gate was immediately closed and the police took the former MLA and his driver into custody,” said a police official. Later, Zira complained of chest pain and was taken to the General Hospital for examination. He is likely to be produced before a local court on Saturday.

The case was registered against the Congress leader on a complaint of a polic inspector.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa strongly condemned the action against the party’s Kisan wing chief.

He said Zira he had been protesting against the amendment to the Land Acquisition Act near the Vidhan Sabha for the last four days. He said the police action amounted to “throttling democracy” and “smacked of dictatorial tendencies”.

Youth Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that the police action was undemocratic as Zira wanted to meet the CM to espouse the cause of the farmers of Punjab, but the CM’s security guards manhandled him.

Warring blasted Badal for not giving the senior leader the time to speak and ordering the police to register a case against him.