NEW DELHI: India's top leadership will visit Russia this year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to pay two visits to the country and President Pranab Mukherjee to travel to Moscow in May.

While Modi will be visiting Russia in July for BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) Summit, he is again scheduled to travel to Moscow for annual bilateral Summit towards end of the year. Mukherjee will be visiting to take part in Russian Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

Apart from Mukherjee and Modi, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also visit Russia to co-chair inter-governmental Commissions with Russian counterparts on key strategic issues of bilateral, regional and international importance.

These visits will provide opportunity for high-level interactions between Indian and Russian leaders at least five times in six months starting from May.