CPM Dumps VS Letter, Says Explanation on Party Conference Boycott not Justified

NEW DELHI: Expressing displeasure over the stand taken by veteran party leader V S Achuthanandan, the Central Committee of the CPM on Sunday made it clear that his explanation for boycotting the party state conference is not justified.

Prakash.jpgThe Central Committee, which considered Achuthanandan’s letter, rejected it by vote. However, the Central Committee decided against taking any disciplinary action against Achuthanandan and he will continue as Leader of the Opposition for the time being.

Party leader Achuthanandan, who staged a walk-out from the party state conference, had written a letter to the politburo of the party on March 6. The politburo referred the matter to the Central Committee and in view of its decision, the politburo will not act on the letter.

CPM general secretary Prakash Karat said, “Achuthanandan’s explanation to the central committee was not satisfactory. There is no justification in his walkout from the meet.”

He also said that there was no need to intervene in the matters expressed by Achuthanandan in the letter since these issues were already discussed earlier.

Now the allegations made by Achuthanandan in his letter has been referred to the PB commission led by Prakash Karat. In his letter, Achuthanandan maintained that since he is member of the central committee, the state committee has no powers to take action against him. He said that he was projected as resorting to anti-party activities.

He also wanted the politburo to take action and withdraw the allegations made by the state party leadership against him.

