NEW DELHI: Regional films and actors dislodged Bollywood by cornering majority of the awards at the 62th national film awards, which were announced here on Tuesday.

Best Film award has been won by hard hitting multilingual film Court depicting the judicial procedures while Kannada actor Vijay walked away with Best Actor award for his sensitive portrayal of a woman trapped inside a man’s body in Nanu Avanalla Avalu, and the award for Best Supporting Actor went to Bobby Simhaa for his portrayal in Tamil flick Jigarthanda.

Bengali films Asha Jaoar Majhe picked up the award for the Director of the Best Debut Film , whereas the award for Best Film on Social Issues went to Chatoder Chobi, a film on the struggle of the marginalised sections to live with dignity.

Sirjit Mukherjee won two honours, the best director award and best screenplay writer, for his Bengali film Chotushkone, a film hailed by the jury for its “brilliantly reflexive use of the cinematic idiom.”

For Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for her blockbuster flick, Queen, which also won the best Hindi film award in the language category. Ranaut, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, won her second national award after having won the Best Supporting Actress award for Fashion in 2010.

Eponymous movie Mary Kom, a biopic on a female boxing icon, took the award for the Best Film providing wholesome entertainment.

Vishal Bhardwaj-directed Haider, a Hamletian tale set in picturesque Kashmir, won five awards: Best Playback Singer (Sukhwinder Singh), Best Dialogues (Bhardwaj), Best Music (Bhardwaj), Best Costumer (Dolly Ahluwalia), Best Choreography (Sudesh Adhana). Uttara Unnikrishanan has won the best female playback singer award for her song Azhagu in Tamil film Saivam; the same song also fetched the best lyrics award for N A Muthukumar.

Best Children’s Film Award has been shared by two films -- Kaakkaa Muttai (Tamil) and Elizabeth Ekadashi (Marathi). Another Marathi film --Ottaal -- won the best film on environment conservation.

The awards will be presented at a gala function to be held in May. Tamil film maker P Bharathiraja was head of the central film panel, which decided these awards. Interestingly, even a Haryanavi film walked away with two awards. Baljinder Kaur won the Best Actress award for her powerful role in the film on patriarchal society, it also won the best Haryanavi film award.

In language category, the Best Tamil film award has gone to Kuttram Kadithal; Telugu (Chandamama Kathalu); Kannada (Harivu’; Malayalam (Ain); Marathi (Killa); Odiya (Aadim Vichar); Punjabi (Punjab 1984); Konkani (Nachom - IA Kumpasar); Assamese (Othello) and Bengali (Nirbashito).

In the non-feature film category, government run Film Division’s three films-- Tender is the Sight, won best non-feature film award; Kapila best arts film and Phum Shang best investigative film. IGNCA’s documentation of clay image makers of Kumartuli won Best Promotional Film Award.

The award for the Best Book on cinema went to Silent Cinema: (1895-1930), written by Pasupuleti Purnachandra Rao; while Pride of Tamil Cinema (1931-2013) written by G Dhananjayan got special mention.

Tanul Thakur was adjudged Best Film Critic.

Award to give a boost to court

Chaitanya Tamhane’s ‘Court,’ which focuses on the flaws in the Indian judicial system, has been winning critical acclaim nationally and internationally. The award is expected to give a major boost to the movie ahead of its theatrical release on April 17.