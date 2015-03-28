SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said it seemed that AAP "has decided to be more like us" while many advised traditional political parties to be more like the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit.

The National Conference working president was commenting on the infighting among AAP leaders, which turned ugly at today's National Council meeting in Delhi where four dissident leaders including Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were removed from its powerful National Executive.

"To think that commentators were actually advising older political parties to be more like #AAP, seems #AAP has decided to be more like us," Omar wrote on twitter.