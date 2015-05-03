NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has submitted a petition to the President demanding the dismissal of the Parkash Singh Badal-led government in Punjab over the Moga molestation incident.

In the petition, senior AAP leader H S Phoolka has alleged that there was a "complete breakdown of constitutional machinery" in the state.

"The provisions of the Constitution and the law of the land are being openly flouted by Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal purely to further their business interests and illegal financial gains," Phoolka, who is also the spokesperson of AAP, charged in the petition.

Referring to the Moga incident, Phoolka said, "The people of Punjab and right-thinking citizens all over the country and abroad have been outraged and greatly pained by the appalling incident of the molestation and murder of a 13-year-old girl in the Moga district of Punjab."

"What makes the incident all the more revolting is the direct admitted involvement of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab," he added.

Yesterday, AAP activists took out a march and burnt effigies of Parkash Singh Badal in Moga to protest the death of a teenage girl who was molested and thrown off a moving bus belonging to his family.