NEW DELHI: With Nepal again struck by a high intensity temblor today, External Affairs Ministry has set up control rooms both here and in Nepal to provide information.

While the ministry set up the control room here, it also re-opened the command room in Nepal which was established after the April 25 massive earthquake.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson in the MEA said, "Our Embassy in Kathmandu and all staff members reported to be safe."

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.3 on Richter scale with epicentre in Nepal sent ripples through large parts of east and north India, including Delhi during noon, less than three weeks after the region was struck by a devastating quake.