JODHPUR: A court here today rejected the revision petition of actor Salman Khan seeking permission to summon five witnesses in the Arms Act case against him in connection with the black bucks poaching case.

Khan's counsel H M Saraswat said they were awaiting the detailed order to find out the grounds on basis of which the court turned down the petition. He, however, said the option of moving the high court is open. "But we will reach a final decision only after perusal of the order", Saraswat said.

Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Vyas had completed the hearing of the petition last week and had reserved the order for today. Earlier, the trial court had rejected the petition following which Saraswat had moved sessions court. The five witnesses mentioned in Khan's petition were prosecution witnesses and had already been examined.

But after the trial court allowed the prosecution to summon four new witnesses in pursuance of the four undecided applications moved in 2006, the defence also made a plea to call these witnesses again.

The case pertains to contravention of the Arms Act by using expired licence guns to allegedly poach black bucks in Jodhpur on October 1, 1998.