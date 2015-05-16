KOCHI: The body of Mathew George, who was among the four Indians killed in a Taliban attack at a guesthouse in Kabul, was brought here tonight.

Relatives said 69-year-old George, who was working for an American auditing firm in Afghanistan, had been visiting that country since the past four years.

The funeral is to be held on Monday.

Four Indians and an American were among 14 killed when Taliban gunmen attacked a guesthouse in the Afghan capital on Wednesday night.