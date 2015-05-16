VADODARA: The Gujarat government today said it would expedite the land acquisition process for an industrial park to be set up by China in the state for its players.

The Chinese government had in September last year signed a memorandum to set up the industrial park for Chinese players in Gujarat. The project was progressing at a snail's pace due to the delay in land acquisition. "Though an MoU for setting up of an industrial park for Chinese players in Gujarat was signed in September last year during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Ahmedabad, the project did not take off due to delay in land acquisition processes," State Minister Saurabh Patel said.

The state government will now assist in fast tracking the land acquisition process for the project near Vadodara, he added. Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, which was supposed to acquire land for the park, had identified few plots near Vadodara and Ahmedabad, but the acquisition process could not begin.

Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, who is accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his China visit, took up the matter during the tour and sorted the issue, the Minister said.

The industrial park envisages facilitating investment from Chinese companies, and accelerating the development of a competitive manufacturing sector in the country, Patel said. During the visit, two more agreements were inked between the Gujarat government and Guangdong Province in South China for cooperation in trade, education, culture, urban planning and infrastructure and another for establishing sister-city relation between Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Patel said.