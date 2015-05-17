MUZAFFARNAGAR: Properties of five accused, including a local BJP leader and his wife, have been attached in connection with the murder of alleged gangster Vicky Tyagi.

The court had issued arrest warrants against the five in the case earlier, but they did not comply, following which Investigation officer, SP, city, Sarvan Kumar sought attachment proceedings under section 82 of CrPC against them, saying they were evading arrest in the case.

Properties of absconding five accused including local BJP leader Ranjan Vir, his wife and Charthawal block pramukh Soniya, Rajvir, Premvir and Virender have been attached on the directive of the court yesterday, police said.

An armed juvenile, who had entered a courtroom here masquerading as a lawyer, shot Tyagi on February 16. The juvenile was arrested from the spot the same day and was sent to jail. Brijbir Singh, another accused in the case was nabbed the next day of the crime.

Tyagi was one of the accused in the 2011 Barkali case, in which eight people of a family were killed.