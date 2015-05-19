KOLKATA: A close aide of ponzi scam tainted Saradha group chief Sudipta Sen, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation from the bustling Sealdah station here on Tuesday, an agency official said.

Arindam Das, alias Bumba, was alleged to be mentoring the "illegal" operations of the Saradha group in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a CBI spokesman said.

Das was earlier arrested in mid 2013 when the ponzi farm scam came to light, but got bail after a month.

He had gone into hiding since August 2014 after CBI had called him for examination.

Later in the day, Das was presented in court, which sent him to CBI custody for seven days.