VARANASI:While the Opposition continued its tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his frequent foreign trips, people in the PM’s Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi are celebrating his global achievements. Away from the high-voltage verbal spat related to PM’s foreign diplomacy on TV channels, Bullu Sardar, a Poori-Bhaji seller at Assi Ghat summed up the mood among people of Banaras when he termed PM’s last one year in Office as “Nostradamus prophecy on Indian Prime Minister of making global impact coming true”.

Bullu said he is satisfied with the Prime Minister’s overall performance and his odyssey of achievements in the last one year. Bullu feels a sense of achievement when he reads the reports about India’s growing relationships with its neighbours as well as economic superpowers. However, he noted that it is just the beginning of a long walk for Modi on the political highway that would offer sharp turns as well as bounce at the same time.

“In his own constituency, land is being acquired for factories, Ghats are being cleaned by the government as well as motivated volunteers, and roads are being widened by the local authorities. I have told many people about what Nostradamus had predicted that country which has identical name to a sea will shine on global map and its administrator will become the most famous personality,” Bullu added.

Just a kilometre ahead of Bullu’s shop in Raveendrapuri Colony is BJP’s ‘Jansampark Karyalaya’, popularly known as mini Prime Minister Office (PMO). There is huge rush of visitors to meet Shiv Sharan Pathak, in charge of mini PMO, who politely offers them chairs and starts noting down their grievances. Pathak told Express that he gets 50-100 visitors on a daily basis, who meet him with their grievances.

“We try to resolve the problems as soon as possible. A team coordinates with authorities to ensure all complaints are attended on priority basis. The process of setting up facilities for weavers and other programmes have already begun,” Pathak said.