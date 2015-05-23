NEW DELHI: Almost three months after short-listing over 40 names for the high-profile posts of the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner (VC), the NDA Government is likely to take the first concrete steps in this regard on Saturday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge are likely to meet at the PM’s residence here on Saturday morning to finalise the names from a further pruned list.

The entire selection process is being closely monitored by the Supreme Court, which had asked the Centre on December 17 to secure its prior sanction before appointing the CVC and VC. Besides, the apex court had sought details of the selection process. The key posts have been lying vacant since September when the incumbents CVC Pradip Kumar and VC J M Garg superannuated.

According to sources, K V Chowdary, former Central Board Of Direct Taxation (CBDT) chairman and now advisor to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing black money is the frontrunner for the post of next CVC.

Sources said Devender K Sikri, a retired Gujarat cadre officer belonging to the IAS 1975 batch, is another contender for the CVC position.

Vishwapati Trivedi, who retired as Secretary, Ministry of Shipping in November 2014 is also in the race.