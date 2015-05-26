NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday described as “suspect” the Centre’s notification barring Delhi government’s anti-corruption branch (ACB) from acting against its officers in criminal offences and held that the Lieutenant Governor cannot act on his discretion.

The High Court noted that the Lieutenant Governor of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) is bound to act upon the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, who are directly elected by the citizens of Delhi.

Justice Vipin Sanghi observed that the mandate of the people must be respected by the L-G if there were no other Constitutional or legal fetter. The High Court held that the anti-corruption branch of the NCT government has the jurisdiction to arrest policemen.

“The High Court verdict will strengthen the resolve of the people of Delhi to fight corruption and it will go a long way in having an effective anti-corruption mechanism in the national capital. The Delhi government is committed to weed out corruption and make the national capital the first corruption-free state of India,” a Delhi government statement said.

On the other hand, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson said, “The MHA was not a party in this case. The MHA will obtain a copy of the judgment and take appropriate legal recourse in the matter.”

The AAP Government in Delhi and L-G Najeeb Jung have been involved in a public spat over his powers vis-a-vis an elected government. The Centre had on May 21 issued a notification siding with the L-G.

The High Court also dismissed the bail application of a Head Constable, Anil Kumar, who was arrested by the ACB in a corruption case.

“The mandate of the people, with whom the sovereign power resides, must be respected by the Lieutenant Governor in respect of matters which fall within the domain of the Legislative Assembly, provided there is no other Constitutional or legal fetter. Therefore, in respect of matters dealt with by Entries 1 and 2 of the Concurrent List, the Lieutenant Governor cannot act of his own discretion, and he is bound to act upon the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers,” the judge said.

Kumar arrested after a scrap dealer filed a complaint with the anti-corruption helpline 1033 claiming that he had been demanding Rs 20,000 as bribe and threatening to implicate the trader in false cases.

What HC says

■ The LG is bound to act upon the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers

■ The anti-corruption branch of the NCT govt has the jurisdiction to arrest policemen

■ In a blow to Centre, the HC terms as ‘suspect’ the Centre’s notification backing the L-G