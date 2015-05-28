KOTA (Rajasthan): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father for over an year here, police said today.

The victim complained yesterday that her father Pramod Kumar Sharma, a driver by profession, had been raping her for last one year whenever he would find her alone at home, Sub Inspector of Mahiveernagar police station, Kajhodmal Sharma said.

The minor, a class X dropout, also alleged that the accused threatened her of dire consequences if she divulged the act to anyone, he said.

She had narrated the incidents to her mother and elder brother also but they had asked her to keep silent over the act, he added.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination.

An FIR has been registered yesterday against the accused under section 376 of the IPC and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012, Station House Officer (SHO) of R K Puram Police station, Alok Gautam said.

Her statements would be recorded before a magistrate today, he said.

An investigation is on into the matter, the SHO added.

The mother and brother of the victim would also be booked under the relevant sections as co-accused as they forced the minor to stay mum about the ghastly act, the SHO said.