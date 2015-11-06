MUMBAI: Almost two weeks after 10 filmmakers returned their National Awards, 24 more people from the film fraternity on Thursday toed their colleagues’ line on “rising intolerance” and announced the return of their awards.

Kundan Shah, maker of iconic film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, ex-Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Saeed Mirza and cinematographer Virendra Saini, are among the 24 who returned their National Awards. With the move, they lent support to the ‘Award Wapsi’ protest against ‘rising intolerance’.

A statement issued by the filmmakers said: “We, the undersigned, return our National Awards, and hope that this symbolic gesture urges you to pay attention to our fears that the warp and weft of our robust democracy might be coming apart in the current atmosphere. Rather than see our fellow filmmakers mocked, we have decided to stand with them and yet again bring public attention back to the manner in which the current government is responding to dissent and debate.”