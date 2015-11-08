It is a long way from his roots as a tea-seller 's son helping his father at a small Gujarat train station to lunch with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

And it is also a far cry from life as a political pariah shunned by Britain for a decade to the role of "rock star" world leader who will pack Wembley Stadium with adoring Indian expatriates and stay overnight at Chequers.

But Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, will have made that momentous journey by the time he arrives in London this week to be feted by Downing Street amid a packed three-day schedule of high-profile events.

For 10 years as chief minister of the western state of Gujarat, Mr Modi was persona non grata for Britain, subject to a travel ban and a boycott by British diplomats in the country.

The Hindu nationalist politician was fending off accusations that he failed to rein in anti-Muslim rioters during a bout of communal violence in 2002 that claimed more than 1,000 lives, including three British citizens of Gujarati origin.

As Mr Modi emerged from provincial politician to likely leader of the world's largest democracy, Britain ended the boycott in 2012 in the face of growing business and realpolitik pressures.

The turnaround has been dramatic. This week he will stay at Mr Cameron's country residence, address both chambers of Parliament, visit Indian-owned businesses and sites of Indian cultural importance.

British multinationals reportedly hope to announce deals of up to $15?billion (pounds 10?billion) during the visit, including the sale to India by BAE Systems of 20 more Hawk trainer aircraft assembled in Bangalore.

In the wake of the deals unveiled during last month's visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, it is another boost for Mr Cameron's "look East" push for Asian markets for British companies.

But as striking as the financial bottom line is the symbolism of lunch with the Queen and the Wembley rally.

In the largest gathering Britain has ever witnessed for a foreign leader, he will address more than 70,000 British-Indians.

A fan of social media, it is a safe bet that Mr Modi will share key moments with his 16 million followers on Twitter, where he is the world's second most popular politician after Barack Obama.

Among those sharing the excitement in his old power base of Ahmedabad, Gujarat's main city, was his younger brother Prahlad who runs a tyre shop on an industrial artery in the suburbs.The younger Modi reached for a handkerchief and dabbed his eyes dramatically as he spoke of the family honour.

"It is a matter if immense pride that someone who rose from our humble roots as a tea-seller on the trains would be invited to visit the Queen whose family once ruled half the world," he said of his brother.

He described the visit as a "a vindication for Modi" after the decade-long British boycott. "We are not bitter, but we are very pleased," he said.

Mr Modi's visit will not be without controversy. Protests are being organised by groups over the 2002 killings, sexual violence against women and the alleged culture of religious intolerance under his administration.

Greenpeace said its registration to operate in India was revoked on Friday in the latest stage of a major crackdown on international charities launched after Mr Modi came to power in 2014.

Elsewhere, the novelist Arundhati Roy has just become the latest in a wave of artists and scientists who have returned national awards in protest against violence and murders of minorities and intellectuals.

Prahlad Modi was dismissive of the "gesture politics".

"Father felt that Narendra would otherwise become a wage-earner and so should not have done what he was intending to do," he said. "But Narendra was very determined and he convinced his father that he should work for the cause. The rest is history."