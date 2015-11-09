NEW DELHI: Coming to the rescue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti on Monday alleged that a manufactured packaging courtesy the controversy surrounding growing intolerance and the beef row led to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s humilitaing defeat in Bihar.

Bharti said India is moving ahead steadily under Prime Minister Modi’s rule. “The awards were returned as per a pre-planned conspiracy, the issue of beef was hyped during the Bihar Assembly polls. After that, the issue of intolerance was spread around and a few BJP leaders made some comments,” said Bharti.

“So over all, I think this was a manufactured packaging because of which we did not get the time to respond appropriately,” she added. The BJP leader further said the Bihar result won’t weaken Prime Minister Modi in any way.

“And we will also try that the country’s development does not become weak. But it was all in all a big conspiracy,” he added. Bharti was also critical of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who has been firing fresh volleys at the BJP leadership for the party’s lacklustre performance in Bihar.

“Shatrughan Sinha became a part of the anti-BJP packaging. The party will take necessary action. Veteran leaders are present in the party to take necessary action,” said Bharti.

“I don’t need to say anything about this. If anyone has become a part of that packaging then neccesary action would obviously be taken,” she added. Meanwhile, a meeting of the BJP parliamentary board is presently underway at the party headquarters here where senior leaders are pondering over their loss in Bihar.

The BJP, which was riding high on Prime Minister Modi’s growing popularity to establish its foot in a state ruled by its betenoire Nitish Kumar, had to witness an embarassing momement as the people of Bihar refused to accept the NDA in their DNA.