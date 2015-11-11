NEW DELHI: After Bangladesh handed over frontline ULFA leader Anup Chetia to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to premier Sheikh Hasina thanking her for assistance in the fight against terrorism.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. He wished PM Hasina on Diwali & thanked her for the help in fighting terrorism," the Prime Minister's office said in a tweet.

Chetia, the founder general secretary of the banned United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), wanted for killings, abductions, bank robberies and extortion activities, was a fugitive for over two decades and was handed over to India by Bangladesh today following personal intervention by Modi.