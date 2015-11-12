Vokkaligara Sangh and Kannada Supporting activists protested against the controversy statement by Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad at Chikmagalur in Karnataka on November 11. | PTI

BENGALURU: A complaint was filed at the Vidhana Soudha police station here against Jnanpith Award winner Girish Karnad for his ‘provocative’ remark on naming the Bengaluru international airport after city founder Kempe Gowda, on charges that the comment has allegedly hurt the sentiments of certain sections of society.

The complaint against Karnad was filed by Kannada activist China Ramu who said the remarks made by the author had disturbed the peace in the state and also demanded that the police arrest the writer.

Karnad had earlier apologised for his remarks saying he did not intend to hurt anyone as he was only expressing his opinion about Tipu Sultan on his birth anniversary.

However, protest demonstrations were held and rallies were taken out against him in many cities and towns across Karnataka.

The award winning author was addressing a gathering of about 300 people at the Vidhana Soudha here at a function the state organised to celebrate the 265th birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan when he made the controversial statement, following which, he allegedly received a death threat saying he would he would 'meet the same end as (murdered writer) MM Kalburgi'.