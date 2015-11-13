SRINAGAR: Opposition National Conference today accused Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed of "surrendering" his party's political "demands and slogans" to RSS in exchange of allowing his daughter and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to succeed him.

"All those slogans - 'self-rule', 'dual currency', 'battle of ideas' and 'return of power projects' have been sold to the RSS in exchange for the permission for Mehbooba becoming the chief minister," NC's chief spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi alleged.

Reacting to chief minister's media interaction in Jammu, where he dropped hints about Mehbooba succeeding him, Mehdi said "Sayeed was desperate in trying to run away from his responsibilities to escape the tag of failure".

"Mufti sahab's first clear remarks indicating an imminent transfer of power to Mehbooba shows how he has admitted failure and proves our contention true that PDP's sell-out to the BJP and RSS was done for Mehbooba's political future. The dignity, sentiments and aspirations of the people were bartered for her long-cherished dream of ascending to the Chief Minister's chair", the NC leader further alleged.

Mehdi said "now we all know why Mufti sahab has been endlessly praising the RSS and the Prime Minister so desperately since the last few days."

"While most PDP leaders including Members of Parliament are now openly rebelling against their party leadership, Mufti is singularly focused on foisting his daughter on the Chief Minister's chair," Mehdi further alleged.

Mehdi also claimed that there were rumour and speculation that Mufti was flying to Goa to attend the RSS-affiliated seminar with the intention of getting a green signal from the group for Mehbooba's ascension.