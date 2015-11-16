CHENNAI: Low lying areas across the banks of Adyar River face threat of floods as surplus water in Chembarambakkam lake let out in the waterways.

Water Resources Department officials said that water was released after the level crossed 22 feet as a precautionary measure.

This could pose threat to several low lying areas in and around the areas where the Adyar River flows, said the WRD official.

“We will be releasing more water once the level reached 22 feet. Currently, the level is 21.5 feet,” said the official.

This comes after Chennai received record levels of rain and most of the places are inundated.

Meanwhile, flood relief measures are being carried out in Kulasekharapuram, Aiyappa Nagar and other parts near Chinmaya Nagar. Officials are also doling out food packets and have started a health camp. “We are providing the people with Nilavembu kasayam as well as food,” said a sanitary inspector at the site.

He said release of water from Chembarambakkam would not have any impact on Chinmaya Nagar and other areas.