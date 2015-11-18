DMK Leader Seeks Reversal of Jaya's Acquittal in DA Case

NEW DELHI: A DMK leader today told the Supreme Court that Karnataka High Court had committed "gross error" in calculating the alleged disproportionate assets of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and sought reversal of the verdict.

K Anbazhagan, who had initially moved the court against the AIADMK leader, has filed an affidavit supporting the Karnataka government's appeal against the HC's decision to acquit the Chief Minister, saying the disproportionate assets were beyond the permissible limit of 10 per cent.

"The High Court has committed gross mathematical miscalculation of loans received by the accused from nationalised banks for calculation of disproportionate assets which has vitiated the entire findings of the High Court, consequentially rendering the judgment of acquittal bad in law.

"The allegation that the findings given in the case in this regard are clear and specific without leaving any doubt about the decision is totally wrong and the respondent is glossing over the gross calculation error going to the root of the case.

"Similarly, the HC has grossly erred in taking into consideration the entire sanctioned loan amounts as income, without considering the actual amount availed as loan as well as the repayment of loans," the 39-page affidavit alleged.

The apex court on July 27 had issued notice to Jayalalithaa and three others on appeals filed against the Karnataka High Court order acquitting them in the case. PTI