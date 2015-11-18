Home Nation

DMK Leader Seeks Reversal of Jaya's Acquittal in DA Case

Anbazhagan filed an affidavit supporting the Karnataka government\'s appeal against the HC\'s decision to acquit Jaya.

Published: 18th November 2015 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2015 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: A DMK leader today told the Supreme Court that Karnataka High Court had committed "gross error" in calculating the alleged disproportionate assets of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and sought reversal of the verdict.

K Anbazhagan, who had initially moved the court against the AIADMK leader, has filed an affidavit supporting the Karnataka government's appeal against the HC's decision to acquit the Chief Minister, saying the disproportionate assets were beyond the permissible limit of 10 per cent.

"The High Court has committed gross mathematical miscalculation of loans received by the accused from nationalised banks for calculation of disproportionate assets which has vitiated the entire findings of the High Court, consequentially rendering the judgment of acquittal bad in law.

"The allegation that the findings given in the case in this regard are clear and specific without leaving any doubt about the decision is totally wrong and the respondent is glossing over the gross calculation error going to the root of the case.

"Similarly, the HC has grossly erred in taking into consideration the entire sanctioned loan amounts as income, without considering the actual amount availed as loan as well as the repayment of loans," the 39-page affidavit alleged.

The apex court on July 27 had issued notice to Jayalalithaa and three others on appeals filed against the Karnataka High Court order acquitting them in the case. PTI

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp